Fine Gael host public Brexit meetings in Drogheda and Mullingar
We need to focus on maintaining good tourism links with the UK and keeping our production costs low according to a Fine Gael TD. The party is hosting public Brexit meetings in Drogheda and Mullingar today, which will be attended by Ministers Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC