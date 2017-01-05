Fighting Franco: the First Irish Casu...

Fighting Franco: the First Irish Casualties of the Spanish Civil War

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

In 1936 Spanish democracy was attacked when General Franco led a fascist coup against the elected Republican government. What followed was a bitterly fought fight over the next few years between left wing Republicans and right wing fascists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC