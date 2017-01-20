Fighting Fascism: the Irish at the Battle of Cordoba
In the Winter of 1936 many Irishmen headed off to Spain to fight fascism with the 15th International Brigade and many of them would never return home. In one of the first major battles of the Spanish Civil war, eight Irish fighters died and were buried in the sun scorched soil of southern Spain.
