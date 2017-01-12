Farmers raise flood risk to save their land
Some farmers are covering in roadside gaps which were created by Laois County Council to prevent roads and houses flooding in bad weather, a senior council official has claimed. Speaking at a recent meeting in Laois County Council, Ms Brenda Cuddy, acting senior engineer, siad that landowners were taking action to stop their land flooding.
