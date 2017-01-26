Enterprise Ireland gets staff boost a...

Enterprise Ireland gets staff boost as it targets business in China and India

Enterprise Ireland is to get 39 extra staff who will be tasked with growing trade from countries such as China and India, and Latin America and Africa. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/enterprise-ireland-gets-staff-boost-as-it-targets-business-in-china-and-india-35407625.html Enterprise Ireland is to get 39 extra staff who will be tasked with growing trade from countries such as China and India, and Latin America and Africa.

Chicago, IL

