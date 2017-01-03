Elizabeth Porritt Carrington shows landscape paintings at the F.W. Gallery
For more than a decade, Elizabeth Porritt Carrington has been creating colorful, dreamlike landscapes inspired by the places she has lived, including her home country of Ireland, the French Pyrenees and Asheville, where she's been since 2013. This month, a selection of her works is being featured , in the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk.
