EIB confirms 825m backing for Irish investment in 2016

It was announced today that the European Investment Bank provided more than EUR 825 million for long-term public and private sector investment across Ireland during 2016. Backing for 12 different initiatives to improve services, enhance infrastructure and unlock economic opportunities represented the largest number of schemes supported in 24 years.

Chicago, IL

