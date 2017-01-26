Ed Haughey left a 472m in legacies

The Irish businessman and senator Edward Haughey, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Norfolk in 2014, has left estate valued at more than a 4m in the Republic, according to documents filed in the probate office in Dublin last week. The Irish businessman and senator Edward Haughey, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Norfolk in 2014, has left estate valued at more than a 4m in the Republic, according to documents filed in the probate office in Dublin last week.

Chicago, IL

