Dublin pair unveil a 2.9bn scheme for green homes and factories in the UK

Irish-founded and Dublin-headquartered modular home builder and solar energy developer WElink Group has signed a a 2.9bn joint venture to build over 25,000 energy-efficient modular homes, five new factories and an R&D centre in Britain over the next five years.

Chicago, IL

