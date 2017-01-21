Drogheda United sign former Ireland international Elliott
The former Manchester City and Sunderland striker will ply his trade at United Park in 2017 after joining the Louth outfit The 33-year-old striker joins the Louth club having spent the majority of the 2016 season at Shelbourne and Pete Mahon is pleased with his new acquisition. "Stephen will add to our attacking options and although he has played in the Premier League and has represented his country, he has succeeded my expectations as a player," said the Drogheda manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC