Drogheda United sign former Ireland international Elliott

Drogheda United sign former Ireland international Elliott

11 hrs ago

The former Manchester City and Sunderland striker will ply his trade at United Park in 2017 after joining the Louth outfit The 33-year-old striker joins the Louth club having spent the majority of the 2016 season at Shelbourne and Pete Mahon is pleased with his new acquisition. "Stephen will add to our attacking options and although he has played in the Premier League and has represented his country, he has succeeded my expectations as a player," said the Drogheda manager.

Chicago, IL

