'Don't offer a shamrock to Donald Trump' - protesters gather at US Embassy in Dublin
PROTESTERS gathered outside the US Embassy this evening with a message to Taoiseach Enda Kenny - 'don't offer a shamrock to Donald Trump on St Patrick's Day'. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/dont-offer-a-shamrock-to-donald-trump-protesters-gather-at-us-embassy-in-dublin-35409927.html Members of the Public during a Green Party Protest over US President Donald Trump's policies outside the American Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin.
