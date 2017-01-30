'Don't offer a shamrock to Donald Tru...

'Don't offer a shamrock to Donald Trump' - protesters gather at US Embassy in Dublin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

PROTESTERS gathered outside the US Embassy this evening with a message to Taoiseach Enda Kenny - 'don't offer a shamrock to Donald Trump on St Patrick's Day'. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/dont-offer-a-shamrock-to-donald-trump-protesters-gather-at-us-embassy-in-dublin-35409927.html Members of the Public during a Green Party Protest over US President Donald Trump's policies outside the American Embassy in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC