Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone GAA fans 'didn't know when to shut his mouth'
A Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone fans and repeatedly threatened a garda after a row in Bundoran between GAA fans has avoided going to prison. Kevin Mulhern of 26 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, had previously pleaded guilty at Ballyshannon District Court to being drunk in public and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Main Street, Bundoran in the early hours of August 9, 2015.
