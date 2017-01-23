Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyro...

Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone GAA fans 'didn't know when to shut his mouth'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Midulster Today

A Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone fans and repeatedly threatened a garda after a row in Bundoran between GAA fans has avoided going to prison. Kevin Mulhern of 26 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, had previously pleaded guilty at Ballyshannon District Court to being drunk in public and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Main Street, Bundoran in the early hours of August 9, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midulster Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC