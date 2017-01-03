Doctors halt OAP's heart surgery midway through to attend to emergency patient

Tom O'Dwyer, 76, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment An OAP's heart surgery was halted midway through by doctors who broke off to attend to an emergency patient, it's emerged. Tom O'Dwyer, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment.

