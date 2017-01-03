Doctors halt OAP's heart surgery midw...

Doctors halt OAP's heart surgery midway through to attend to emergency patient

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Tom O'Dwyer, 76, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment An OAP's heart surgery was halted midway through by doctors who broke off to attend to an emergency patient, it's emerged. Tom O'Dwyer, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC