Doctors halt OAP's heart surgery midway through to attend to emergency patient
Tom O'Dwyer, 76, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment An OAP's heart surgery was halted midway through by doctors who broke off to attend to an emergency patient, it's emerged. Tom O'Dwyer, from Slieverue in South Co Kilkenny, was rushed out of theatre - with one stent already inserted - to allow a critically-ill patient to receive life-saving cardiac treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC