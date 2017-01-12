Director General of the Irish Prison ...

Director General of the Irish Prison Services reappointed

12 hrs ago

The Tnaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality, Frances Fitzgerald has announced the re-appointment of Mr. Michael Donnellan as the Director General of the Irish Prison Service for a further five years. Mr Donnellan was initially appointed as Director General on a 5-year term in December 2011.

Chicago, IL

