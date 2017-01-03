Delegation will ask Egypt's president to free hunger striker Ibrahim Halawa

A cross-party delegation of Irish politicians is to personally ask Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to free jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/delegation-will-ask-egypts-president-to-free-hunger-striker-ibrahim-halawa-35357620.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35357619.ece/cb540/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-56d41c3f-9f59-4a81-9304-8ad780c513be_I1.jpg A cross-party delegation of Irish politicians is to personally ask Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to free jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.