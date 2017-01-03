Delegation will ask Egypt's president...

Delegation will ask Egypt's president to free hunger striker Ibrahim Halawa

14 hrs ago

A cross-party delegation of Irish politicians is to personally ask Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to free jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa.

Chicago, IL

