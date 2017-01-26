Deadlocked 2nd Cir Denies En Banc Reh...

Deadlocked 2nd Cir Denies En Banc Rehearing in Overseas Data Case

Last summer, a three-judge Second Circuit panel ruled that the U.S. government could not force Microsoft to turn over email data stored on overseas servers . They rejected the government's warrant, issued pursuant to the Stored Communications Act , finding that the act had no extraterritorial reach.

Chicago, IL

