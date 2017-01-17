Coveney faces clamour for towns to be listed as 'rent pressure zones'
Fine Gael politicians have expressed concern that the mechanism being used to select the new areas for rent caps will see many rural towns bypassed. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/coveney-faces-clamour-for-towns-to-be-listed-as-rent-pressure-zones-35385931.html Fine Gael politicians have expressed concern that the mechanism being used to select the new areas for rent caps will see many rural towns bypassed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC