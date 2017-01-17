Fine Gael politicians have expressed concern that the mechanism being used to select the new areas for rent caps will see many rural towns bypassed. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/coveney-faces-clamour-for-towns-to-be-listed-as-rent-pressure-zones-35385931.html Fine Gael politicians have expressed concern that the mechanism being used to select the new areas for rent caps will see many rural towns bypassed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.