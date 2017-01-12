Council's carpark the most littered site in Portlaoise
Portlaoise has continued to clean up its act in the latest IBAL litter poll, but the dirtiest spot in town was found to be Laois County Council's own carpark, where the bring banks are attracting dumping. "By far the most heavily littered site in Portlaoise was the Recycle Facility at Co Council Buildings - it wasn't just littered but subject to dumping," the An Taisce judges reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC