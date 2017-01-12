Council's carpark the most littered site in Portlaoise

Portlaoise has continued to clean up its act in the latest IBAL litter poll, but the dirtiest spot in town was found to be Laois County Council's own carpark, where the bring banks are attracting dumping. "By far the most heavily littered site in Portlaoise was the Recycle Facility at Co Council Buildings - it wasn't just littered but subject to dumping," the An Taisce judges reported.

