Comedy cartwheels from Delamere

Top Irish stand-up Neil Delamere brings his brand new tour 'Handstand' to The Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on Friday, January 20. Audiences can expect the usual banter and quick-witted, well-observed comedy at Handstand as they have come to expect from Delamere, who has been described by critics as "a master" and "a wryly brilliant live performer" . The star of RTE's The Panel, 2nd Republic, BBC's The Blame Game, Fighting Talk and Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow is renowned for delivering powerhouse, sell-out performances, whether it's at Dublin's Vicar Street, or further afield at high-profile international festivals such as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.

