Clayton hotels continues ambitious plans for 2017
It was announced this month that Clayton Hotels, part of Dalata Hotel Group plc, Ireland's largest hotel operator has extended its portfolio by rebranding and transforming four hotels to the Clayton hotel brand. The four additional Clayton hotels are Clayton Hotel Burlington Road , Clayton Hotel Limerick , Clayton Hotel Cork City and Clayton Hotel Sligo .
