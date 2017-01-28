City Notebook: You heard it here first

Hatters could see four futuristic-looking wind turbines erected at Medicine Hat College by the end of 2017 as an enclosed micro-generation grid is studied. Former city commissioner Bob Nicolay is a principal at BSW Canada, the private firm behind the project, while the city's electrical utility will certify some results and trades students will train on the combination solar-panel-wind-turbine apparatus.

