Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott star in O'Rowe's directing debut

Shooting has wrapped in Dublin on celebrated playwright and screenwriter Mark O'Rowe's eagerly-anticipated feature film debut, The Delinquent Season . O'Rowe's film stars Cillian Murphy and Sherlock star Andrew Scott alongside Eva Birthistle and Catherine Walker; the project is described as an examination of love, lust and family relationships, asking the question 'How well do any of us really know each other?' The quartet portray two couples in suburban Dublin on paper, both appear to live in marital bliss, until an altercation between one couple occurs and cracks begin to appear in both of these seemingly steady marriages.

Chicago, IL

