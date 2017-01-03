Christy Dignam opens up on fears of b...

Christy Dignam opens up on fears of battling cancer

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

Christy Dignam says he doesn't measure success in commercial return but admits he would "love lots of money" so he could pay off his "big mortgage" before he dies. The 56-year-old Dubliner, who is battling incurable cancer, was a guest on The Tommy Tiernan show last night and admitted he tries not to think about his illness but reveals he worries his wife of twenty years will struggle financially after he passes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,701 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC