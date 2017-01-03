Christy Dignam opens up on fears of battling cancer
Christy Dignam says he doesn't measure success in commercial return but admits he would "love lots of money" so he could pay off his "big mortgage" before he dies. The 56-year-old Dubliner, who is battling incurable cancer, was a guest on The Tommy Tiernan show last night and admitted he tries not to think about his illness but reveals he worries his wife of twenty years will struggle financially after he passes.
