Charity set up in memory of only Irishman to die in Haiti disaster given special award
As the prestigious William Jefferson Clinton Goodwill for Haiti Award will be presented to Gregory Grene and Timothy Perutz, founders of the Andrew Grene Foundation , at the Sixth Annual Haiti Ball To Celebrate Haiti Week. Picture Fergal Phillips From Left: Gregory Grene, Ambassador, chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna, Leslie and Carmel Buckley and Timothy Perutz.
