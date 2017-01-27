Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with The Five Irish Tenors at the Majestic Theater

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. with The Five Irish Tenors. Following in the footsteps of the great Irish Tenor John McCormack, in a sensational program, "The Five Irish Tenors" fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.