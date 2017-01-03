Cage the Elephant to Perform on "The ...

Cage the Elephant to Perform on "The Late Show"

Cage the Elephant is headed to late night. The band will perform their Tell Me I'm Pretty single "Cold Cold Cold" on the January 10 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert .

