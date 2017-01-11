Bus Eireann told to axe inter-city ro...

Bus Eireann told to axe inter-city routes - but warned of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Model Roz Purcell at the launch of a fleet of 20 luxury Expressway coaches at a cost of a 9.2m in 2015. Photo: Naoise Culhane http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/bus-ireann-told-to-axe-intercity-routes-but-warned-of-excessive-500k-packages-for-senior-staff-35358815.html A consultants' report, seen by the Irish Independent, said jettisoning Expressway - which links major towns and cities in Ireland - would be "the most viable option".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,630 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC