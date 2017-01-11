Bus Eireann told to axe inter-city routes - but warned of...
Model Roz Purcell at the launch of a fleet of 20 luxury Expressway coaches at a cost of a 9.2m in 2015. Photo: Naoise Culhane http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/bus-ireann-told-to-axe-intercity-routes-but-warned-of-excessive-500k-packages-for-senior-staff-35358815.html A consultants' report, seen by the Irish Independent, said jettisoning Expressway - which links major towns and cities in Ireland - would be "the most viable option".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC