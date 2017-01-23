Bluesky Announces 2017 Flying Plans f...

Bluesky Announces 2017 Flying Plans for Ireland

Aerial mapping specialist Bluesky has announced ambitious plans for the forthcoming 2017 Irish flying season. Already dedicated to producing a high quality orthophoto base for the whole of the Republic of Ireland, together with derived and complementary data products such as 3D height models and Colour Infrared imagery, Bluesky has committed additional resources to fulfil existing orders and future requirements.

Chicago, IL

