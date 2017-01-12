Bluegrass fans agree on The Special C...

Bluegrass fans agree on The Special Consensus

Bluegrass legends The Special Consensus return to Portarlington next week, for a night of toe-tapping music in the surroundings of the Anvil Inn. Twenty years ago in 1997 The Special Consensus made a stop in Portarlington on their first Irish tour.

