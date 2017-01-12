Bluebird Arts to Stage the Beauty Que...

Bluebird Arts to Stage the Beauty Queen of Leenane in English, Russian

On the heels of its 20th Anniversary, Bluebird Arts - Chicago's only English-Russian Theatre Company - announces dual productions of The Beauty Queen of Leenane by Martin McDonagh will close its 2016-17 season. Artistic Director Luda Lopatina Solomon will direct both productions.

Chicago, IL

