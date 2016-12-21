Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes reveals she's on painkillers because...
Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes reveals she's on painkillers because she's 'too heavy for her frame' at size 18 Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes has said she has been prescribed heavy painkillers as she suffers from back and knee problems as a result of her weight gain. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/big-brother-star-chanelle-hayes-reveals-shes-on-painkillers-because-shes-too-heavy-for-her-frame-at-size-18-35338195.html Chanelle Hayes shows of her dramatic weight loss at The Trafalgar Hotel on May 20, 2014 in London, England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC