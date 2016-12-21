Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes reveals she's on painkillers because she's 'too heavy for her frame' at size 18 Former Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes has said she has been prescribed heavy painkillers as she suffers from back and knee problems as a result of her weight gain. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/big-brother-star-chanelle-hayes-reveals-shes-on-painkillers-because-shes-too-heavy-for-her-frame-at-size-18-35338195.html Chanelle Hayes shows of her dramatic weight loss at The Trafalgar Hotel on May 20, 2014 in London, England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.