Bertie Ahern: North badly needs cooling-off period or this crisis will spiral

The new year has started bleakly for Northern Ireland and now everyone needs to take a deep breath before things start to spiral out of control. It is important also to remember the progress that has been made, the dividend that peace has brought, and ask is this all really worth putting at risk? http://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/bertie-ahern-north-badly-needs-coolingoff-period-or-this-crisis-will-spiral-35358808.html 'A four-week cooling-off period is better than no institutions and months and months of political drift.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.