Bertie Ahern: North badly needs cooli...

Bertie Ahern: North badly needs cooling-off period or this crisis will spiral

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

The new year has started bleakly for Northern Ireland and now everyone needs to take a deep breath before things start to spiral out of control. It is important also to remember the progress that has been made, the dividend that peace has brought, and ask is this all really worth putting at risk? http://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/bertie-ahern-north-badly-needs-coolingoff-period-or-this-crisis-will-spiral-35358808.html 'A four-week cooling-off period is better than no institutions and months and months of political drift.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC