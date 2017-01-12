BAI should reject INM acquisition of Celtic Media Group - Lynn Boylan MEP

Sinn FA©in MEP, Lynn Boylan, has said that in the interest of media diversity and plurality, and the interests of the Irish people, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland should rule against the proposed merger of Celtic Media group by Independent News and Media . "I believe that the Communications Minister, Denis Naughten, has passed the book on this issue by referring the matter to the BAI for a review, instead of having the bottle to adjudicate on the matter himself.

