Babestation: Not the first sex scandal to hit the...
In this news this week was the story of the people of Mayo being plagued with callers hoping to talk to lonely and bored "babes" from the adult chatline "Babestation". The mix up happened because telephone numbers for Westport and the premium-rate "Babestation" hotlines both started with 098 so when Irish callers forgot to put the international dialing code in front of the "Babestation" number they got got through to bewildered Mayo locals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today FM.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC