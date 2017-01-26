Babestation: Not the first sex scandal to hit the...

In this news this week was the story of the people of Mayo being plagued with callers hoping to talk to lonely and bored "babes" from the adult chatline "Babestation". The mix up happened because telephone numbers for Westport and the premium-rate "Babestation" hotlines both started with 098 so when Irish callers forgot to put the international dialing code in front of the "Babestation" number they got got through to bewildered Mayo locals.

