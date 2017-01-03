Avenged Sevenfold to a oeRid Ourselve...

Avenged Sevenfold to a oeRid Ourselvesa of a oePyro and Fireworksa for European Tour

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KIBZ-FM Lincoln

Avenged Sevenfold will launch a European tour this Saturday, January 7 in Dublin, Ireland. The trek is the band's first full-length run in support of their new album The Stage , a musically-complex album that tackles the subject of artificial intelligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC