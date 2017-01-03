Avenged Sevenfold Debut Visually Inte...

Avenged Sevenfold Debut Visually Intense New Stage Production

When Avenged Sevenfold announced they had teamed with Cirque du Soleil's production company for a brand new stage design, imaginations ran wild at the possibilities of what this would look like. Now that the band has performed their first show of the year, we no longer have to wonder what the team dreamed up.

Chicago, IL

