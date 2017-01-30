Author Rohan overcame her reluctance ...

Author Rohan overcame her reluctance because 'these characters just wouldn't leave me be'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Sitting in a pub in Dublin, Ireland - not far from where she was born and raised - she overheard two women talking. Ethel Rohan took a snippet of conversation she overheard in a Dublin pub and wove the novel "The Weight of Him" around it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,418,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC