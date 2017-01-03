Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017:...

Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced

London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; * A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world * Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado * Over 40% non-UK exhibitors * Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin * The De'longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.

Chicago, IL

