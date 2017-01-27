Apple moving international iTunes arm...

Apple moving international iTunes arm to Ireland next month

In a note sent out to developers , Apple has confirmed it's moving its international iTunes business from Luxembourg to its European hub in Ireland effective February 5th. The company pre-empted the move last September, when it transferred all developer contracts and an estimated $9 billion in assets between the countries in preparation.

Chicago, IL

