'An incredible mum' - Much-loved teacher killed in front of husband while out walking
The heartbroken children of a popular teacher - who died after she was hit by a car while walking with her husband - have paid tribute to their "incredible" mother. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/an-incredible-mum-muchloved-teacher-killed-in-front-of-husband-while-out-walking-35351204.html The heartbroken children of a popular teacher - who died after she was hit by a car while walking with her husband - have paid tribute to their "incredible" mother.
