Aisle View: Leenane Beauty
Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane , which burst upon New York in 1998, is at once laceratingly funny and boisterously vicious. This unexpected combination left unsuspecting audiences agape and stunned, which resulted in one of those plays you forever remember and simply can't forget.
