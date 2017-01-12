Affleck explores the Boston/Irish story in his new film

Ben Affleck says that he explored the Irish-American experience in his new movie, Live by Night , which tells the hard-boiled story of a small-time Boston stick-up man who becomes a gangland kingpin in Florida in the 1920s and '30s. The movie, directed by Affleck and adapted from Dennis Lehane's novel of the same name, also stars Sienna Miller as a femme fatale gangster's moll and Brendan Gleeson as Coughlin's cop father.

