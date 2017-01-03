Aerie Pharmaceuticals To Open Plant I...

Aerie Pharmaceuticals To Open Plant In Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: SocalTECH.com

Irvine-based pharmaceuticals developer Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced this morning that it is planning to open up its first manufacturing plant, in Ireland. Aerie Pharmaceuticals said it has signed a lease agreement with the Industrial Development Agency of Ireland for a new manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland, which will include 30,000 square feet of interior floor space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SocalTECH.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC