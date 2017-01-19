A second B.D. Riley's Irish Pub comes...

A second B.D. Riley's Irish Pub comes to Mueller neighborhood in March...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

After 16 years in business, B.D. Riley's Irish Pub will open a second location in the town center of Mueller a week or two before St. Patrick's Day. Like the first, it will have a focus on beer and whiskey, comfort food and family-friendly activities in an authentic setting - built largely by Irish carpenters and craftsmen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC