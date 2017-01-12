67% of Irish employees feel very confident about the Irish Jobs market
This is according to IrishJobs.ie, who have today released details of their latest Jobseeker Sentiment Survey and annual index which captures the views of some 1,223 people. The Jobseeker Sentiment Survey was published in conjunction with the IrishJobs.ie Jobs Index which analyses the number of jobs advertised online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC