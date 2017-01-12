12 extra beds for Tullamore hospital, none for Portlaoise but GPs to get extra diagnostic equipment
The HSE has committed to opening a dozen extra acute hospital beds for Tullamore hospital to ease overcrowding of the Emergency department there, in coming weeks. This morning the trolley crisis has eased in Portlaoise, with two people currently on trolleys awaiting a hospital bed, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC