12 extra beds for Tullamore hospital, none for Portlaoise but GPs to get extra diagnostic equipment

The HSE has committed to opening a dozen extra acute hospital beds for Tullamore hospital to ease overcrowding of the Emergency department there, in coming weeks. This morning the trolley crisis has eased in Portlaoise, with two people currently on trolleys awaiting a hospital bed, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch.

