Writer and critic Anthony Cronin dies aged 88
Born in Enniscorthy in 1928, the poet, novelist, memoirist and cultural activist Anthony Croninwas credited with the foundation of Aosdna, the body which recognises significant achievement by artists. Educated at Blackrock College, Dublin and later at UCD, Cronin was the author of 14 volumes of poetry and the picaresque novel, The Life of Riley.
