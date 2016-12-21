Writer and critic Anthony Cronin dies...

Writer and critic Anthony Cronin dies aged 88

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

Born in Enniscorthy in 1928, the poet, novelist, memoirist and cultural activist Anthony Croninwas credited with the foundation of Aosdna, the body which recognises significant achievement by artists. Educated at Blackrock College, Dublin and later at UCD, Cronin was the author of 14 volumes of poetry and the picaresque novel, The Life of Riley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC