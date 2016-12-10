Women's refuges struggling to cope

Cuan Saor Women's Refuge in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is one of many across Ireland struggling to provide shelter, as rents in the area continue to rise. Earlier this year, Safe Ireland found that there was no room for more than 4,000 women and children in 2014 because refuges were full.

Chicago, IL

