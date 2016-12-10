Why we have occupied Apollo House

Why we have occupied Apollo House

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Irish Republican News

It's been just over two years since Jonathan Corrie, a homeless man, was found dead yards from Dail Eireann as our elected parliamentarians went to work. Jonathan's 16-year-old son Nathan told The Irish Times after his death that his father had left Carlow because he did not want his family to see him in difficulty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irish Republican News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,512 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC