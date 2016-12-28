Voxpro files plans to expand Athens offices
Voxpro, the Cork, Ireland-based call center firm that opened its U.S. East Coast office earlier this year at 1 Press Place in downtown Athens, has filed plans for expanding the space it occupies in the building. Just four months after the company began setting up shop on the street-level floor at 1 Press Place, amid announcements that it would employ 500 people in Athens by 2020 and invest $4 million in establishing a Center of Excellence in its downtown offices, Voxpro has filed plans to renovate an additional 16,500 square feet at 1 Press Place to accommodate those plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC