Voxpro files plans to expand Athens offices

Voxpro, the Cork, Ireland-based call center firm that opened its U.S. East Coast office earlier this year at 1 Press Place in downtown Athens, has filed plans for expanding the space it occupies in the building. Just four months after the company began setting up shop on the street-level floor at 1 Press Place, amid announcements that it would employ 500 people in Athens by 2020 and invest $4 million in establishing a Center of Excellence in its downtown offices, Voxpro has filed plans to renovate an additional 16,500 square feet at 1 Press Place to accommodate those plans.

